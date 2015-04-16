(Adds Pentagon comments)
BAGHDAD, April 16 Islamic State militants
clashed with security forces inside Iraq's largest refinery on
Thursday and held on to recent gains in the west of the country,
as Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the extremist group
remained "very, very dangerous".
The insurgents suffered a major defeat this month when Iraqi
troops and Shi'ite paramilitaries routed them from the city of
Tikrit, but are now striking back at Baiji refinery and in the
western province of Anbar.
Baiji was attacked several days ago by the militants, who
blasted their way through the perimeter and took control of
several installations, including a distribution point and
storage tanks. They have managed to hold those parts of Baiji.
A source in the military operations command for Salahuddin
province where Baiji is located said an Iraqi army battalion had
arrived to help defend the refinery on Thursday, and the
militants had not been able to take any major infrastructure.
The top U.S. military officer, General Martin Dempsey, told
reporters "the refinery itself is at no risk right now." But he
expressed concern that the militants had penetrated the
refinery's outer perimeter and were now inside.
Islamic State sympathisers circulated photographs on social
media late on Thursday appearing to show the militants inside
the refinery with the caption: "the soldiers of the (Islamic)
State advance to cleanse what is left of Baiji refinery".
The images could not be independently verified.
Speaking at the Center for International and Strategic
Studies think tank in Washington, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi
said the militants wanted to send a message after losing Tikrit.
"I think it's timed to (coincide with) my visit to the U.S.
I think they want to show that despite the support that Iraq is
receiving, they are there to cause damage."
During his visit, Abadi outlined plans to prioritise the
battles in both Baiji and Anbar, where Islamic State overran an
area at the eastern edge of the provincial capital Ramadi on
Wednesday.
The government last week announced a new offensive to
recapture Anbar, seeking to build on the recent victory in
Tikrit, but have since lost ground in the vast desert terrain.
Anbar governor Sohaib al-Rawi speaking on Iraq state TV said
"all sons of Iraq" were welcome to participate in liberating the
province from Islamic State, indicating no objection to the
involvement of Shi'ite paramilitaries.
Dempsey said Baiji was more strategic than Anbar, given
Baiji's critical oil infrastructure, and did not appear to rule
out the possibility Ramadi might fall, if only temporarily.
"I would much rather that Ramadi not fall, but it won't be
the end of the campaign should it fall. We got to get it back,"
Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Pentagon
news conference.
Shi'ite militia have played a leading role in driving back
the insurgents after the army disintegrated last summer, but
some tribes in Anbar, a Sunni province, have expressed
reservations about the involvement of paramilitaries there.
A police source in Anbar said Shi'ite militias had arrived
in Ramadi to take part in trying to push back Islamic State.
