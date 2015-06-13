(Adds clashes between Kurdish and Shi'ite forces)
BAGHDAD, June 13 Islamic State militants
attacked government forces and their Shi'ite militia allies on
Saturday, killing 11 near the city of Baiji as part of the
battle for control of Iraq's biggest refinery, army and police
sources said.
Four suicide bombers in vehicles packed with explosives hit
security forces and the local headquarters of the Shi'ite
militias in the area of al-Hijjaj, 10 km (6 miles) to the south
of Baiji town, near the refinery, sources at the nearby Tikrit
security operations command said.
Iraqi government forces and powerful Iranian-backed Shi'ite
militias face Islamic State on several fronts in Iraq, a major
oil producer and OPEC member.
They include areas around Baiji refinery, north of Baghdad,
and the city of Ramadi west of the capital, seized last month by
Islamic State, the ultra-hardline Sunni group that poses the
biggest threat to Iraq since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Ramadi is the provincial capital of Anbar Province, Iraq's
Sunni heartland.
On Wednesday, President Barack Obama ordered the deployment
of 450 more U.S. troops to Anbar to advise and assist fragile
Iraqi forces being built up to try to retake territory lost to
Islamic State.
Iraq has been struggling to find a formula for stability
since the last U.S. troops withdrew in 2011, with the battle
against Islamic State and widespread sectarian bloodletting
severly hampering efforts to rebuild the economy.
Islamic State's drive, its hardline views and ambitions to
create a 'caliphate' where opponents are executed or beheaded,
have exacerbated Iraq's sectarian conflict.
In eastern Iraq, tensions between Kurdish and Shi'ite forces
ran high on Saturday for a second consecutive day. The two sides
have in the past joined forces against Islamic State but
competition for territory can sometimes undermine cooperation.
Trouble erupted when Kurdish peshmerga fighters began
digging a trench to separate two towns in Diyala province.
On Saturday, clashes flared anew, police sources said,
adding that four Shi'ite militiamen and two Kurdish peshmerga
fighters had been wounded.
The Iraqi army depends heavily on support from the umbrella
Shi'ite militia group Popular Mobilisation Front in the face of
advances from Islamic State.
Unlike its predecessor in Iraq, al Qaeda, Islamic State
holds territory it captures, while also conducting suicide
bombings and beheadings. It now controls a third of Iraq, as
well as large parts of neighbouring Syria.
Islamic State holds territory in Libya and has militant
sympathisers in Egypt, the most populous Arab state.
(Reporting by Baghdad bureau; Writing by Michael Georgy;
Editing by Gareth Jones)