BAGHDAD, June 28 Gunmen shot dead a senior oil
official working for Iraq's state-run North Oil Company (NOC) on
Sunday, police and company officials said.
NOC's chief of operations, Saad al-Karbalaie, was killed in
the northern oil city of Kirkuk. Gunmen forced him to stop his
vehicle as he was leaving his office and then shot him, police
sources said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
attack on Karbalaie, who was supervising production and export
facilities in Kirkuk.
Major oil producer and OPEC member Iraq faces security
challenges from the ultra-hardline Sunni Islamic State which
controls a third of the country, and a sectarian conflict
exacerbated by the group's presence.
Baiji refinery, north of Baghdad, is a focal point for
government efforts to slow the advance of Islamic State. The
complex has changed hands several times in months of fighting.
Anbar Province, the Sunni heartland just 110 km (70 miles)
northwest of Baghdad, is also a strategic frontline.
On Sunday, roadside bombs killed seven people in Baghdad in
separate attacks.
(Reporting by Baghdad bureau; writing by Michael Georgy;
editing by Ralph Boulton)