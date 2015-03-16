* Kurds claim Islamic State used chlorine in other attacks
* Iraq officials: air power needed to push IS out of Tikrit
* Tikrit campaign litmus test for future battles against IS
(Adds Pentagon comments)
By Isabel Coles and Maggie Fick
ARBIL/BAGHDAD, March 16 Iraq paused its Tikrit
offensive on Monday and officials called for more air strikes
against Islamic State militants, while an officer said Kurdish
forces sustained two more chlorine gas attacks by insurgents.
General Aziz Waisi told journalists the insurgents used
chlorine twice during a January offensive west of Mosul and once
in a December attack on his military police brigade in the
Sinjar mountain area. One attack near Mosul, on Jan. 23, was
described by Kurdish authorities on Saturday.
Waisi said a number of military police - he did not say how
many - were taken to hospital, where blood tests indicated they
had inhaled chlorine gas released by the bombs.
"When it exploded, we realised it was not a normal smoke
because it caused unconsciousness and vomiting," he said.
He declined to say whether samples from the two previously
unreported attacks had been tested along with those from the
Jan. 23 attack.
The Dutch-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons said over the weekend it had not had a request from Iraq
to investigate claims of chemical weapons use.
Iraq's Kurds were the victims of the deadliest chemical
attack of modern times when Saddam Hussein's air force bombed
the town of Halabja in 1988, killing at least 5,000 people.
TIKRIT PAUSE
In Tikrit, military officials said there was no fighting on
Monday. Islamic State insurgents controlling large parts of
north and west Iraq and territory in neighbouring Syria have
held onto central districts of Saddam's home city and have laid
explosives to hold up the advancing forces.
The offensive by Iraqi security forces and mainly Shi'ite
militia, who entered Tikrit last week, is their largest yet
against Islamic State, but it stalled on Friday.
Government forces control of most of the northern Qadisiya
district as well as the southern and western outskirts of the
city, trapping the militants in an area bounded by a river along
Tikrit's eastern edge.
"We need air support from any force that can work with us
against IS," Deputy Minister of Defence Ibrahim al-Lami told
Reuters, declining to say whether he meant from the U.S.-led
coalition or Iran, which is playing a role in the assault.
The Pentagon said it did not view the offensive in Tikrit as
stalled. "Offensive operations like this have a rhythm to them,"
said Pentagon spokesman Army Colonel Steve Warren.
"There's always going to be a requirement to regenerate
combat power, to consolidate and reorganise before the next
phase," he said.
Warren said the U.S.-led coalition helping Iraq had not
conducted any strikes in support of operations in Tikrit.
Powerful militia commander Hadi al-Amiri, head of the
Shi'ite paramilitary Badr Organisation, said earlier in the
offensive that militia victories before the Tikrit battle had
been won without coalition air support.
Interior Minister Mohammed al-Ghaban said authorities had
temporarily halted the offensive in Tikrit "to reduce casualties
among our heroic forces... and to preserve the remaining
infrastructure."
"We will choose the appropriate time to attack the enemy and
liberate the area," he told journalists in Samarra, 95
kilometres (60 miles) north of Baghdad.
KURDISH ADVANCE
More than 20,000 troops and Iranian-backed Shi'ite militia
are taking part in the operation, which began two weeks ago,
supported by a relatively small contingent of Sunni fighters
from Tikrit and the surrounding Salahuddin province.
The assault is seen as a litmus test for plans to retake the
large northern city of Mosul, which is likely to be a far more
complex operation.
Meanwhile, coalition air strikes helped Kurdish forces seize
Wahda, Saada, and Khalid villages from Islamic State in the
north and drive militants away from the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.
Shi'ite Turkmen fighters also clashed for a fourth day with
Islamic State insurgents near Bashir village, south of Kirkuk.
In Baghdad, U.S. presidential envoy General John Allen
addressed a meeting of Iraqi and foreign officials aimed at
kicking off efforts to stabilise and rebuild territories retaken
from Islamic State.
The militants have been driven back by Kurdish peshmerga
forces in the north and Shi'ite militia known as Hashid Shaabi
(Popular Mobilisation) in the eastern province of Diyala, the
Baghdad belt and north of the capital.
Allen said Iraqis were beginning to recover from life under
Islamic State in Diyala and "hopefully soon" in Tikrit, local
governance would prove difficult because many officials had been
killed, were in exile or co-operated with Islamic State.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's spokesman Rafid
al-Jaboori echoed calls for more air strikes: "We have been
saying we need more air support for all operations," he told
Reuters. "We welcome air support for all our campaigns against
IS".
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Saif Hameed in
Baghdad, Mustafa Mahmoud in Kirkuk, David Alexander in
Washington; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Tom Heneghan)