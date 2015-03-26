* Coalition jets launch first air strikes
* Two Shi'ite militias withdraw from offensive in protest
* PM Abadi arrives to oversee operations
By Saif Hameed
BAGHDAD, March 26 Iraqi special forces advanced
on central Tikrit on Thursday as U.S.-led coalition planes
joined the largest offensive yet against Islamic State militants
holding out in Saddam Hussein's home city.
Coalition jets launched their first air strikes against
Islamic State targets in Tikrit on Wednesday, coming off the
sidelines to aid Iraqi forces against the Sunni Islamist
militants.
Underlying the complex web of loyalties behind the conflict,
a senior U.S. general said Washington had demanded the
withdrawal of Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias fighting alongside
Iraq's government before agreeing to take part.
Two Shi'ite militia groups said they were suspending
participation in the fight in response to the coalition's
involvement.
Some of the militias are openly hostile to the United States
and have targeted Americans in Iraq in the past, but the fight
against Islamic State has put them on the same side.
Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who pressed ahead
with a request for coalition air strikes despite opposition from
the militia, arrived in Tikrit on Thursday to oversee operations
to retake the city.
A spokesman for Iraq's Defence Ministry said the coalition
had carried out 17 strikes in Tikrit so far, in addition to 24
by Iraq's own airforce.
"The Iraqi and coalition air forces conduct strikes in order
to remove the enemy and then our forces advance," said General
Tahsin Ibrahim Sadiq. "When the attacking forces advance, they
clear any pockets of resistance and allow for the rest of our
forces to move in and barricade further ahead."
More than 20,000 Iraqi troops and allied Shi'ite
paramilitary groups known as Hashid Shaabi have been taking part
in the offensive, which began in early March but was brought to
a halt around two weeks ago by homemade bombs and booby-traps.
Iraqi forces retook the area surrounding Tikrit in the first
week of the campaign early this month and entered some districts
of the city itself, which had been overrun last June by Islamic
State.
But the militants have held out for more than three weeks in
several areas including a sprawling complex of palaces that was
built during Saddam's rule and overlooks the Tigris river.
The mayor of Tikrit said coalition and Iraqi planes were
striking the palace complex as well as the northern Qadisiya
district, part of which is still held by insurgents, and the
Shisheen neighbourhood in the south.
"The focus is on the IS leadership command locations," said
mayor Omar al-Tikriti. Targets had to be carefully identified
because IS fighters were believed to be holding prisoners in
some of the 65 palaces.
TWO MILITIAS SUSPEND ROLE
The coalition joined the fray in Tikrit at the request of
Iraqi military commanders, but Shi'ite militia commanders
publicly rejected any U.S. role in the campaign to retake the
jihadist bastion.
The Kataib Hizbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq militias both
suspended their participation in Tikrit on Thursday in protest,
although the Badr Organisation, which is the largest and most
powerful group within the Hashid Shaabi, said it would continue
to fight.
"We were able to conclude the battle ourselves, but the U.S.
came in order to usurp this major victory," Asaib Ahl al-Haq
spokesman Naim al-Uboudi said.
Jaafar al-Husseini, a military spokesman for Kataib
Hizbollah, criticised Prime Minister Abadi for inviting the
coalition to take part and threatened to withdraw from the
battlefield.
"It is not possible for Kataib Hizbollah or any of the
resistance factions to be in the same trench as the Americans."
Speaking at an air base where Iraqi planes were taking off
to fly sorties over Tikrit, Iraq's Defence Minister Khaled
al-Obeidi played down the role of Iranian advisers in the
battle.
"The Iranian advisers have nothing to do with the work of
the air force," Obeidi said. "The Iranians are working with the
brothers in the Hashid Shaabi as advisers, and I think their
presence is always in the rear positions."
(Reporting by Saif Hameed and Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Isabel
Coles; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)