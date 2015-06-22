(Recasts with deaths of soldiers)
BAGHDAD, June 22 Bomb attacks killed at least
eight soldiers in Iraq on Monday hours after gunmen shot dead
two Interior Ministry intelligence officers in Baghdad, police
and sources in an anti-Islamic State militia said.
Iraq faces a major security challenge from Islamic State, an
ultra-hardline Sunni militant group that controls a third of the
country and parts of neighbouring Syria.
Three roadside bombs hit the army patrol near the city of
Haditha in the Sunni heartland Anbar Province, the focus of
efforts to slow the advance of Islamic State. At least six
soldiers were killed, a source from the militia, known as Sahwa
(Awakening), said.
In the village of Habariya in Anbar, a suicide bomber in a
car attacked an Iraqi army regiment, killing two soldiers,
police sources said.
Earlier, gunmen in speeding cars opened fire on a vehicle
transporting Iraqi Interior Ministry officials in the capital,
killing two intelligence officers, police and medics said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
attack, which also wounded one person in the Baladiyat district
of eastern Baghdad.
In the Abu Dsheer district in southern Baghdad, at least two
people were killed and seven wounded when a bomb exploded near a
crowded market, police and medical sources said.
Efforts to contain Islamic State are also focused on the
town of Baiji in the north, near Iraq's biggest refinery.
(Reporting by Baghdad bureau; Writing by Michael Georgy;
Editing by Dominic Evans)