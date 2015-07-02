BAGHDAD, July 2 Iraqi forces have cleared
Islamic State militants from most of the northern town of Baiji
and hope to drive them from the nearby oil refinery within days,
a spokesman for the Shi'ite militias leading the fight said on
Thursday.
Islamic State fighters swept into Baiji, about 190 km (120
miles) north of Baghdad, a year ago during their lightning
takeover of Iraq's Sunni Muslim provinces. The town and refinery
- the country's largest - have been battlefronts since then.
If the Shi'ite Hashd Shaabi fighters and Iraqi security
forces regain full control around Baiji, it could help them push
north towards the Islamic State-held city of Mosul and offset
losses to the Sunni militants in the western province of Anbar.
Ahmed al-Asadi, a Hashd Shaabi spokesman, said there were
still "pockets of resistance" to the northeast and northwest of
the town, and Islamic State fighters were trying to launch
attacks from Siniya village, 5 km to the west.
"I can say that over 90 percent of the district has been
cleared and the remaining areas will be done in the coming
hours," he told a news conference in Baghdad.
"The enemy still controls a part of the refinery, but the
more important parts are under the control of the Hashd and
other branches of the armed forces," he said.
"After these pockets of insurgents are cleared, the refinery
will be surrounded from all sides and we will announce in the
coming days the liberation of the refinery."
Control of the refinery has changed hands more than once
since Islamic State launched its offensive in June last year,
and the hardline Islamist fighters have in the past been able to
fight back after conceding territory.
An officer at the regional military command centre said
crude oil storage tanks and pipelines at the refinery had been
damaged beyond repair, while natural gas tanks and processing
facilities, as well as the power station providing electricity
to the refinery, have also suffered damage.
