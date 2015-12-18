UPDATE 2-Siemens hints at reverse IPO plan for health business
* Shares up 0.6 percent (Releads on Healthineers listing comments)
WASHINGTON Dec 18 An air strike by the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State on Friday in Iraq may have led to the death of Iraqi soldiers, the U.S. military said in a statement.
After acting on information from Iraqi security forces on the ground near Fallujah, coalition forces conducted several air strikes against Islamic State and "initial reports indicate the possibility one of the strikes resulted in the death of Iraqi soldiers," the statement said.
"We will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the facts," it said, adding, "To the best of our knowledge, there have been no previous incidents of friendly fire in Iraq involving the Coalition during the course of Operation Inherent Resolve." (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Shares up 0.6 percent (Releads on Healthineers listing comments)
BUDAPEST, May 4 Hungarian prosecutors on Thursday charged 11 people, four of them with murder and all with human trafficking, in connection with the death of 71 migrants found in a lorry by an Austrian motorway in August 2015.