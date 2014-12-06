BAGHDAD Dec 6 A senior Iranian official has
confirmed his country carried out air strikes in neighbouring
Iraq against Islamic State fighters at the request of Iraqi
authorities, Britain's Guardian newspaper reported.
It quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Ebrahim Rahimpour as
saying the strikes were not coordinated with the United States,
which is also waging an air campaign against the radical Sunni
Muslim militants who control large parts of north and west Iraq.
The purpose of the strikes was "the defence of the interests
of our friends in Iraq", the newspaper quoted Rahimpour as
saying in an interview in London.
"We did not have any coordination with the Americans. We
have coordinated only with the Iraqi government," he said. "In
general, every military operation to help the Iraqi government
is according to their requests."
Rahimpour's reported comments were the first from an Iranian
official confirming Iran's role in the air strikes in the Iraqi
province of Diyala, which borders Iran, in late November. On
Wednesday an Iranian official had denied that Iran had launched
any such strikes.
Diyala is an ethnically mixed province, where the Iraqi
army, backed by Kurdish Peshmerga and Shi'ite militias drove
Islamic State out of several towns and villages last month.
Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Wednesday he
had no knowledge of Iranian air strikes. On Saturday, Finance
Minister Hoshiyar Zebari told a security conference in Bahrain:
"It's not 100 percent confirmed."
The Iranian role was first highlighted in footage filmed by
Al Jazeera television, which appeared to show an F-4 Phantom
striking Islamic State positions in Diyala. Defence experts said
Iran and Turkey were the only regional operators of the F-4, and
Turkey is reluctant to take on Islamic State militarily.
"We will not allow conditions in Iraq to descend to the
level of Syria, which has been created by foreign players," the
Guardian quoted Rahimpour as saying, referring to Syria's
catastrophic three-year war in which Iran supports President
Bashar al-Assad against rebels including Islamic State.
"And certainly our assistance (to Iraq) is stronger than our
assistance to Syria, because they are nearer to us," he said.
Rahimpour said Iran was also assisting Kurdish forces in
northern Iraq, but repeated Tehran's insistence that it did not
have any ground troops in Iraq. "This is only an advisory
presence. There is no need to send Iranian troops to Iraq. There
are sufficient Iraqi and Kurdish troops there," he said.
(Additional reporting by Yara Bayoumy in Manama; Writing by
Dominic Evans, editing by Louise Heavens)