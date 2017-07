Members of the Emergency Response Division hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down as they celebrate in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 8,2017.

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State fighters pledged on Saturday to fight to the death defending their last redoubt in the Old City of Mosul against U.S.-backed Iraqi forces, the group's news agency Amaq said.

"The fighters are collectively pledging (to fight to the) death in Maydan," it said, referring to the neighbourhood by the Tigris riverside where they are making their last stand.