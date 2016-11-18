* Kurds build earth barrier to mark territorial gains
* Sunni Arabs fleeing Mosul wait to cross ditch
* They fear persecution if suspected of Islamic State
sympathies
* Islamic State claims to be Sunni Arabs' protectors
By John Davison
NEAR BASHIQA, Iraq, Nov 18 When Kurdish forces
began rounding up his relatives and friends, 23-year-old Iraqi
Omar Abdallah fled with his pregnant wife and four brothers to
Mosul. At the time, life under Islamic State seemed preferable
for the Sunni Arab to indefinite detention.
That was shortly after the ultra-hardline Sunni group
captured large areas of northern Iraq in the summer in 2014, and
despite its reputation for brutality, Abdallah says it remained
a relatively unknown quantity to his family.
Now, Abdallah, Maha and their two infant children have fled
again. They huddle in the desert a short distance northeast of
Mosul, Iraq's second city, where government forces are fighting
to drive out Islamic State in an offensive involving Kurdish
fighters and Shi'ite militias.
The family is waiting with hundreds of others near the town
of Bashiqa to cross a trench dug by Kurdish peshmerga forces who
recently drove the jihadists out of the area.
"We timed our escape well," Abdallah said, explaining how
the family moved from central Mosul to a relative's home on the
outskirts after the U.S.-backed campaign to regain Islamic
State's stronghold began in earnest last month.
"When Iraqi forces recaptured the area, we left. Now we just
want to go home," he said.
But their hometown of Sheikhan is in an area which has been
controlled by the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government since
2003. It lies on the other side of the trench and a long earth
wall that the Kurds erected recently to mark their expanded
territory - and could become a permanent new boundary.
Abdallah and his family are among thousands of Sunni Arabs
struggling to find their place in an Iraq whose boundaries are
shifting along ethnic lines, even before the anticipated defeat
of Islamic State.
With Iraq torn by sectarian strife, many Sunni Arabs
fleeing Mosul now fear persecution for being perceived to
support their fellow Sunnis of Islamic State.
Having experienced Islamic State rule for two years,
Abdallah denies sympathising with the group that he calls by its
derogatory Arabic name, Daesh. "Living in Mosul, I kept my head
down, grew my beard long and worked as a fruit seller. I tried
to avoid any contact with members of Daesh," he said.
Nevertheless, Kurdish suspicions mean the family has found
its way home blocked, at least for the moment.
"The peshmerga have searched people here in case there are
Daesh fighters hiding among us. We all arrived this morning.
They haven't told us when we'll be allowed to cross," he said.
Abdallah said one of his brothers had spent 13 months
detained without charge by Kurdish authorities on suspicion of
supporting Islamic State.
"After Daesh, the peshmerga began a crackdown," he said,
holding his six-month-old son Ali in the back of their pickup
truck. The vehicle was piled with blankets, clothes and what
other belongings they managed to salvage when fleeing Mosul.
"It's possible I'll be arrested now, especially having lived
under Daesh. But that's a risk I'm willing to take to get home,"
he said. "My parents have never seen their grandchildren. They
call every day asking after Ali and Aboudi."
GUARDING THE FRONTIER
Dozens of families, mostly Sunni Arabs, sat patiently in
their cars or on tarpaulins in the dust waiting to cross into
Kurdish-held territory.
Aid worker David Eubank, who has helped to ferry hundreds of
displaced people to camps every night for several days, said
they would probably be allowed to cross after dark, and taken to
camps or for further security and background checks.
Asked how many people had already crossed the narrow, deep
trench in recent days, he said: "We're looking at at least 2,600
people so far."
A peshmerga fighter standing on the other side did not know
at what time the displaced would be allowed to cross. "We've
just been told to guard the frontier. In the afternoon we search
the families and take down their details," he said.
His comrades provided some medical treatment to children,
and distributed boxes of food sent by an international aid
group.
On the Kurdish side, the peshmerga were digging in for a
long stay, ferrying drainage pipes on trucks and tractors and
flattening out the dirt road that runs the length of the ditch.
Abdallah is relieved to have escaped the harsh rule of
Islamic State, but remains apprehensive. "In Europe, if a
migrant from Syria or Iraq blows himself up in a terrorist
attack there is a backlash against all migrants. Here, with the
Kurds and Arab Daesh sympathisers, it's the same," he said.
REVENGE ATTACKS FEARED
Islamic State has carried out atrocities against numerous
ethnic and religious groups including Kurds, Shi'ites and
Sunnis.
Abdallah said a neighbour and a friend had been expelled by
Kurdish authorities on allegations of being Islamic State
supporters. "I also know people - Arabs - whose homes or
villages have been destroyed," he added.
Kurdish fighters were recently accused by a human rights
group of unlawfully destroying Arab homes in areas they captured
from Islamic State between 2014 and May 2016, a charge the
Kurdish regional government denies.
Abdallah said these actions had in some cases driven Sunni
Arabs into the arms of Islamic State, which has claimed to be
their protector.
With Kurdish leaders vowing to hold onto areas the peshmerga
have seized from Islamic State and Shi'ite militias also making
gains elsewhere, he worries about the future of Mosul.
"We're scared that the Shi'ite militias will come into the
city, kill men and rape women," he said, echoing Sunni fears of
revenge attacks. Shi'ite militias were accused earlier this year
of torturing Sunni civilians in areas they had helped to
recapture.
Iraq's government has tried to ease fears of sectarian
bloodshed, saying the army and the police will be the only
forces allowed to enter Mosul.
As they wait, Abdallah and his family face an uncertain
future. "Our home is just behind that hill, but we can't get
there," his cousin Mohammed said, pointing in the distance.
"Sunni Arabs are stuck now," Abdallah said.
With no sign they would be crossing before nightfall, the
families began to wrap up in coats and woolly hats as the
temperature dropped and the sun set over Mosul.
