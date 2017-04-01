(Fixes typos in headline)
BAGHDAD, April 1 Ayad al-Jumaili, the man
believed to be the deputy of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr
al-Baghdadi, has been killed in an air strike, Iraqi State TV
said on Saturday, citing Iraq's military intelligence.
Jumaili was killed with other Islamic State commanders in a
strike carried out by the Iraqi air force in the region of
al-Qaim, near the border with Syria, the channel said, without
giving the date of the raid.
The TV described Jumaili as Islamic State's
"second-in-command" and "war minister".
The spokesman of the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition
couldn't immediately be reached for comments.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)