KIRKUK, Iraq Aug 3 Gunmen shot dead a senior
official working for Iraq's North Oil Company (NOC) on Monday,
police and company officials said, just over a month after his
predecessor at the state-run firm was gunned down.
Chief engineer Saad Ali Hussain was driving to his office in
the northern oil city of Kirkuk when gunmen in a sports utility
vehicle opened fire, killing him and his driver, police
Brigadier Sarhat Qadir said.
Hussain was appointed NOC's chief of operations after his
predecessor was shot dead in late June as he was leaving the
office.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
attack on Hussain, who had supervised NOC's oil pipelines
office.
Major oil producer and OPEC member Iraq faces security
challenges from Islamic State jihadists who control a third of
the country, and a sectarian conflict exacerbated by the
ultra-hardline Sunni group's presence.
An NOC official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters that
staff at the company feared the killings would continue and
suggested they were politically motivated.
"Someone is using bloody ways to change the structure of the
company," he said. "It's like playing with fire and could result
in dire consequences for the company's operations."
