By Maggie Fick
| BAGHDAD, March 18
BAGHDAD, March 18 Iraq's government will make a
budget payment to Kurdish authorities "within days", the finance
minister said, playing down concerns that an oil export deal
that helped thaw bilateral relations could collapse.
Hoshiyar Zebari told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday
the delay in what is meant to be a monthly transfer of over $1
billion from Baghdad in exchange for oil from the
semi-autonomous region was due to a fiscal crisis rather than
political factors.
He said both sides were still committed to the deal though
he declined to reveal the size of the forthcoming payment.
The minister, a Kurd, cited poor fiscal management, the
costly battle against Islamic State militants, and the sharp
fall in oil prices as reasons for the federal government's cash
shortfall.
Iraq's Kurdish region has been battling a financial crisis
since Baghdad authorities cut budget payments in January 2014 as
punishment for its attempts to export oil independently.
The payments resumed in December along with Kurdish oil
deliveries. But so far this year, Baghdad has paid only a
fraction of the money, arguing that the oil handed over to
Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation does not match the
volumes the Kurds committed to.
CORNERSTONE
The oil deal was hailed as a breakthrough that would help
Iraq increase exports at a time when revenues are strained by
low global crude prices and the cost of financing a war against
extremist insurgents holding parts of the country's north and
west.
Zebari said it also remained a cornerstone of bilateral
relations. "It's a comprehensive deal that means a great deal
for everybody. Both sides are committed to it and that is
encouraging."
The minister said he understood the impatience of the
Kurdish Regional Government "because they haven't received their
payment for some time."
While mutual mistrust and unrealistic expectations remained
a problem, Baghdad would "transfer another payment to the KRG
very soon, within days," he added.
The dispute exemplifies differences between the two sides
over who should control the country's oil resources and
revenues.
Kurdish authorities in Erbil have threatened to sue buyers
and ramp up independent oil exports, and say they have already
been forced to sell some oil independently because Baghdad has
not paid them and the region needs to meet a bloated public
sector payroll as well as repaying creditors.
Zebari acknowledged that if there is "no serious progress
the deal will not hold," but said both sides are committed to
avoiding that.
(Additional reporting by Isabel Coles in Erbil; editing by John
Stonestreet)