(Corrects date for February budget payment made in March not
April)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq's Kurdistan region
received a $455 million budget payment from Baghdad for March,
proof the national government honours a deal over the Kurds' oil
policies, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.
Baghdad cut the budget payments in January 2014 over the
semi-autonomous region's plans to export its oil through Turkey
but reinstated them in December after the Kurds agreed to export
an average of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Ceyhan via
Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) in 2015.
The agreement aimed to help Iraq increase oil exports at a
time when revenues are strained by low global prices and the
cost of fighting Islamic State insurgents who seized control of
large areas in the north and west last summer.
"Both sides are committed to implementing the agreement in
good faith," Finance Minister Hoshyar Zebari told Reuters.
Zebari, a Kurd, added that the payments had come in for the
past five months. Iraq made its last payment to the Kurds for
February on March 19.
The semi-autonomous Kurdish region was promised 17 percent
from this year's $105 billion national budget, which averages
out to a monthly payment of $1 billion.
So far, neither side has been able to reach its immediate
targets. The central government has severe cash flow problems,
burdened by low oil prices and the war against Islamic State.
The Kurds have struggled to reach the export target of
550,000 barrels per day from their fields and from national
fields in Kirkuk they are now responsible for exporting from.
Total Kurdish oil exports have now reached an average of
300,000 barrels per day, according to Zebari.
Both sides have displayed "a steady, insistent commitment"
to honoring their deal, he said.
