BAGHDAD Oct 29 Kuwait has postponed the final
instalment of reparations for Iraq's 1990-91 occupation, Iraqi
Finance Minister Hoshiyar Zebari said on Thursday, easing a cash
crisis in Baghdad caused by lower oil prices and war with
Islamic State.
The delay, which Iraq requested, gives it until 2017 to pay
the last, and largest, tranche worth $4.6 billion, Zebari told
Reuters in a text message.
Since Iraq was first allowed to resume oil sales nearly two
decades ago, it has paid funds into a United Nations body
overseeing compensation for looting and damage inflicted during
Saddam Hussein's seven-month occupation of Kuwait.
More than a million claimants have been paid and nearly all
the $52.4 billion reparations bill has been met through Iraq's
annual allocation of 5 percent of crude oil exports to the U.N.
Compensation Commission (UNCC).
But with its economy now under pressure, Iraq can ill afford
to divert a large chunk of its budget to make that final
payment, which was due this year after an earlier postponement.
OPEC producer Iraq is suffering from the sharp fall in
global oil prices and the Islamic State takeover in the north
and west, which has caused mass displacement of people,
destruction of infrastructure and a sharp increase in military
expenditure.
The decision was announced by Kuwait's foreign minister on
Wednesday at a UNCC meeting in Geneva, the Kuwaiti news agency
KUNA reported.
The outstanding claim for compensation is for damage to
Kuwait's oil facilities. More than 700 Kuwaiti oil wells were
set on fire by Iraqi troops retreating from the U.S.-led
operation Desert Storm to recapture it in January 1991. Some of
them burned for 10 months.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy and
Richard Balmforth)