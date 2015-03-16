BERLIN, March 16 Lufthansa and its
Austrian Airlines unit have suspended flights to the northern
Iraq city of Arbil until March 23, the German carrier said on
Monday.
Lufthansa did not give a reason for the suspension but
United Arab Emirates airlines including Emirates and Etihad
earlier this month suspended flights over security concerns.
Lufthansa previously suspended flights to Arbil last year
over security concerns, before restarting them at the end of
August.
Islamic State militants have razed ancient cities in the
north of Iraq, and Iraqi security forces are currently trying to
retake the northern Iraqi city of Tikrit, Saddam Hussein's home
city.
The risks of flying over and near conflict zones have
provoked much debate within the airline industry after the
downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over an area of
fighting in Ukraine last year.
Industry body IATA has called on governments and industry to
find better ways of sharing information on security risks posed
by conflicts.
Lufthansa usually flies to Arbil twice a week from
Frankfurt, while Austrian flies daily from Vienna.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alison Williams)