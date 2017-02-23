UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
BAGHDAD Feb 23 Iraqi forces captured Mosul airport on Thursday hours after they launched a major offensive against Islamic State, which controls the western half of the city, state television reported.
"The Rapid Response Forces and federal police are fully in control of the airport of Mosul," state television said in a flash on its screen.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Larry King)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.