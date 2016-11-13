(Repeats with no change to text)
By John Davison
QAYYARA, Iraq Nov 12 The skin on five-year-old
Doaa's legs, arms and neck is blackened and hard even weeks
after the attack. She is still in severe pain and tries not to
touch anything or move too much.
Doaa was playing in the courtyard when a rocket fired by
Islamic State landed and exploded in the neighbour's garden,
emitting a toxic gas, her father Abdallah Sultan and other
residents said.
Around a month after the blast, a strong burning smell still
pervades the air and stings the nose. The wall next door is
black and all the plants in a small vegetable patch have died.
Part of the rocket, which the families avoid touching, is left
on the ground. The rest has been removed by rescue workers.
"We don't know what the substance in the warhead was. All we
know is that it made Doaa break out in blisters all over her
body, and she's not got better," 33-year-old Sultan said.
She was a victim of what appears to have been the fourth
chemical weapons attack launched by Islamic State during
September and October against civilians in the town of Qayyara
in northern Iraq. Rights workers have so far documented at least
three others.
The United Nations says Islamic State is stockpiling ammonia
and sulphur in civilian areas and fears it intends to carry out
more chemical attacks as Iraqi forces, backed by U.S. air power,
battle the jihadists in an effort to drive them out of Mosul,
their last major stronghold in Iraq.
The ultra-hardline group has shown its willingness to use
toxic substances and to repeatedly target civilians, lashing out
at populations in areas under its control as it has retreated
towards Mosul.
The attacks on Qayyara, some 50 km (30 miles) south of
Mosul, took place just before the current offensive began in
earnest on Oct. 17. Qayyara was recaptured from Islamic State in
August but the militants were still in the area until last
month.
Around the corner from where Doaa was hit, another chemical
warhead landed inside a home in September, burrowing into the
lawn.
The victims and witnesses said the substance used in that
and all the other attacks was mustard gas.
Sirhan Awwad, in his 20s and who was injured trying to help
remove the rocket, had to go to Baghdad for treatment because
staff at the local clinic said they could not treat that type of
burn.
"I went to bed that night and a few hours later my arms went
red. The next day, I started to get blisters," he said, wearing
a surgical mask at the spot where the rocket landed. His arms
were still covered in blistered skin.
'NOT A NORMAL ATTACK'
Awwad's brother filmed the immediate aftermath. He showed
footage on his laptop of the tail of the rocket protruding from
the earth, and a pool of water from a damaged underground pipe.
The water had turned yellow and was bubbling.
Police removed the rocket and filled the hole with earth.
Plants and trees in the yard were singed and dead.
Awwad said doctors in Baghdad had identified his symptoms as
consistent with those from exposure to mustard gas agents.
Human Rights Watch on Friday reported that attack and two
other uses of chemical weapons by Islamic State in Qayyara. The
New York-based watchdog cited experts as saying that blister
agents such as sulphur mustard might have been the chemicals
that were used.
Islamic State also set ablaze a sulphur plant outside the
town as they withdrew from the area during fighting against
Iraqi forces last month, U.S. officials said, and hundreds of
people were treated for breathing problems.
U.N. human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said
on Friday there were reports of people dying from the fumes
after that incident.
Qayyara, a town that suffered under Islamic State, still
reels from the aftermath of the fight to drive out the
militants.
On the street where Sultan and Doaa are staying with
relatives - they fled from a village nearby earlier this year -
buildings bear black marks from exploding mortar shells, and
others are reduced to rubble and collapsed roofs.
Thick plumes of smoke from the oil fields which Islamic
State militants set on fire as they withdrew in August billow
into the air, turning the sky black and grey as the sunlight
struggles to permeate the haze.
Shepherds herd sheep whose fur has been blackened by the
smog, and a cow chews on rubbish.
Sultan's cousin Omar Khalifa called the Islamic State
chemical attacks "not normal". But for people in Qayyara, it is
no longer clear what normal is.
(Reporting by John Davison; additional reporting by Stephanie
Nebehay in Geneva; editing by John Stonestreet)