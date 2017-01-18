BAGHDAD The head of Iraq's special forces said on Wednesday his troops had recaptured all eastern areas of Mosul they were tasked with seizing from Islamic State, bringing almost all of the east of the city under Iraqi military control.

The Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) had taken control of the eastern bank of the Tigris river, which bisects the city from north to south, Lieutenant General Talib Shaghati told reporters in Mosul.

Army units are fighting Islamic State in a collection of northeastern districts the militants remain holed up in, the military says.

