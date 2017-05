Iraqi Special Forces soldiers walk on a street before they search a house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq February 27, 2017 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

BAGHDAD Iraqi security forces are getting close to the main government complex in western Mosul in their offensive to dislodge Islamic State militants from their last stronghold in the city, a military media officer said on Tuesday.

"The provincial council and the governorate building are within the firing range of the Rapid Response forces," a media officer with the elite Interior Ministry units told Reuters.

