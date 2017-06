Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi attends the 28th Ordinary Summit of the Arab League at the Dead Sea, Jordan March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Hamed/Files

ERBIL, Iraq The "liberation" of the city of Mosul from Islamic State will be announced in a few days, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Thursday, according to Baghdad-based Sumaria TV.

"It's a matter of a few days and we will announce the total liberation of Mosul," Abadi told reporters in Baghdad, according to al-Sumaria.

