Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
BAGHDAD Islamic State militants captured an Iraqi police colonel and eight other officers in western Mosul after they ran out of ammunication during fierce clashes early Monday morning, an Iraqi Interior Ministry official said.
The officers were caught around 3 a.m. on Monday in Bab Jadid district in Mosul, where Iraqi forces are battling to oust Islamic State after liberating the eastern half of the city. It was unclear where the officers were, the official said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.