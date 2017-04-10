* Station part of historic Berlin-Baghdad rail project
* Wrecked as Iraqi forces advanced on IS militants
* Airport flattened, rail link plan to Turkey delayed
By Ulf Laessing and Andres Martinez Casares
MOSUL, Iraq, April 10 The freight train cars
have been waiting idle in Mosul since Islamic State fighters
stormed in more than two years ago - and with the main station
bombed and tracks pulled up they won't be going anywhere soon.
In one corner of the wrecked site, Iraqi soldiers take cover
from sniper fire behind piles of sand - the only activity in
what is left of a station planned as part of a historic
German-Ottoman rail project to link Baghdad with Berlin.
Old pictures show yellow taxis and buses bringing passengers
to the two-storey station, built in 1938, with its two wings
stretching along the track.
The roof is now collapsed, the main building hit in the
battle raging for weeks between advancing Iraqi forces and
Islamic State militants holed up in the nearby Old City.
Just one small structure survives nearby marked with an
Iraqi railway emblem. The soldiers do their best to ignore the
stench from a dead body lying inside.
Further along the track, Iraqi federal police check storage
sheds for booby traps left by the Sunni Muslim militants, known
to their opponents as "Daesh".
HISTORIC HUB
The bombing brought a final halt to what was once a bustling
transport hub.
Mosul was part of a German-Ottoman plan called Bagdadbahn to
link Berlin with Baghdad and the Gulf port of Kuwait, both then
part of the Ottoman empire - a scheme that rivaled the scale of
the Orient Express.
But the collapse of that empire following World War One
interrupted the project and the tracks between Istanbul and
Baghdad only got completed around 1940.
Mosul later turned into a gateway for cargo and passenger
trains from Syria and Turkey to Baghdad and Basra in the south.
Traffic thinned during the 1990s when Iraq was under U.N.
sanctions after Saddam Hussein's Kuwait invasion, as little was
spent on maintenance.
Since 2012 the rail services from Mosul had stopped due to
deteriorating security situation. Authorities were preparing to
restart regular trains to Turkey and Baghdad when lslamic State
arrived in June 2014.
During the fight-back against the militants, that started
building up in October, Iraqi forces used helicopters and
artillery to support ground forces.
Not every strike hit its militant target. Entire blocks were
destroyed in western Mosul.
"Air strikes struck every block. There were no Islamic State
fighters or whatever," said Aly Ibrahim Eissa who fled after air
strikes in his street. "A whole block was destroyed from top to
bottom by coalition planes."
The city's airport was also reduced to rubble in the
fighting. The militants blew up the runway, and destroyed
buildings and infrastructure as they retreated, according to
residents.
"They removed most tracks to build rockets or other weapons,
"said Abdulllah Ahmed, a Mosul engineer. "There were no trains
under Daesh."
