GENEVA The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on all sides in the battle for the Iraqi city of Mosul on Tuesday to spare civilians and allow wounded to be evacuated.

The ICRC has reinforced medical centres, including to treat any patients contaminated by chemical weapons, Robert Mardini, regional director for the Near and Middle East, told a Geneva news briefing.

The neutral aid agency hoped to monitor treatment of people detained or screened by the Iraqi government as they flee the northern city held by Islamic State, he said.

The ICRC is in contact with Iraqi and Kurdish authorities and the U.S.-led coalition, but still hoped to have a dialogue with Islamic State forces about "the basic rules of war".

