GENEVA Nov 1 Islamic State militants killed 40
former members of the Iraqi Security Forces near Mosul on
Saturday and threw their bodies in the Tigris river, U.N. human
rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said on Tuesday, citing
reports from the field.
IS also tried to transport about 25,000 civilians from
Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul, on trucks and minibuses
during the hours of darkness early on Monday, probably for use
as human shields in defence of IS positions, she said.
Most of the trucks turned back under pressure from
patrolling aircraft, but some buses did reach Abusaif, 15 km
north of Hammam al-Alil, she said.
