HONOLULU Dec 28 U.S. President Barack Obama was
updated on Monday on the progress made by Iraqi security forces
over Islamic State militants in Ramadi, the White House said.
"The continued progress of the Iraqi Security Forces in the
fight to retake Ramadi is a testament to their courage and
determination, and our shared commitment to push ISIL out of its
safe-havens," the White House said in a statement, referring to
Islamic State by an acronym.
The United States and its coalition partners had supported
the operation with more than 630 air strikes and training and
equipment, a White House official said.
Obama is on vacation in Hawaii.
