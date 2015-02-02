By Mustafa Mahmoud
| KHABBAZ OILFIELD, Iraq
KHABBAZ OILFIELD, Iraq Feb 2 Production at an
oilfield near the northern Iraq city of Kirkuk remained
suspended on Monday after incurring severe damage during a
weekend attack by Islamic State insurgents, Iraq's oil minister
said.
Kurdish forces recaptured a small crude oil station at the
Khabbaz oilfield 20 km (12 miles) southwest of Kirkuk on
Saturday, a day after IS fighters had seized it.
"What happened on Friday was a real threat to the oil
installations, but the situation now is stable and under
control," Adel Abdel Mehdi told reporters during a visit to the
oilfield.
"There is severe damage to the field which has halted
production and damage also to the installations," he said.
Black columns of smoke from pipeline networks around two oil
wells were visible during the visit.
Abdel Mehdi declined to speculate when operations would
resume, saying fires needed to be extinguished before assessing
the damage.
IS militants seized at least four small oilfields last
summer when they overran large areas of northern Iraq, and began
selling crude oil and gasoline to finance operations. The attack
on Khabbaz was the most serious assault on Kirkuk since then.
Hit by oil prices that have more than halved since June,
Iraq is working to boost its shipments to make up for lost
revenues dependent mainly on oil exports.
Khabbaz is a small oilfield with a maximum production
capacity of 15,000 barrels per day; it was producing around
10,000 bpd before the attack.
Around 20 employees at Khabbaz were found and freed on
Sunday after going missing during the IS attack.
One worker said the insurgents had broken into the station
carrying weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades and
snipers, and threatened to kill him and his colleagues.
Hikmat Ibrahim said the workers had been locked inside a
bunker under the station without any water, food or power.
"It was completely dark with only the sound of bombings and
clashes outside. We felt we would face death every moment we
spent inside," he told Reuters.
