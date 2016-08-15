(Adds U.S. reaction, context, comments on oil conflict with
Kurds)
By Maher Chmaytelli
BAGHDAD Aug 15 Iraq's parliament approved the
appointment of Jabar Ali al-Luaibi, former head of the main
state oil firm, as oil minister in a cabinet overhaul on Monday
that bolsters Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's leadership.
Luaibi, who led the South Oil Company that produces most of
the OPEC nation's crude, was one of six candidates Abadi
nominated to fill vacant ministerial jobs.
Parliament approved five of them, state television said,
rejecting only Abadi's pick for trade minister.
The vote eases a political crisis that broke out in February
over anti-graft reforms sought by Abadi, and consolidates his
position ahead of a battle planned for later this year to
recapture Mosul, the largest city under Islamic State control.
U.S. envoy to the anti-Islamic State coalition Brett McGurk
welcomed the approval of the five ministers, saying in a tweet
that parliament's endorsement had overcome months of
deadlock.
Demonstrations by supporters of powerful Shi'ite cleric
Moqtada al-Sadr in support of anti-graft reforms turned violent
in May, after influential political groups blocked Abadi's plan.
The premier announced in February his intention to overhaul
the cabinet by appointing independent technocrats as ministers
to loosen a political patronage system that breeds graft.
Five of the 22 government ministers resigned following his
announcement, followed by a sixth, the interior minister, after
a massive bombing in central Baghdad in July. Abadi has yet to
propose a new interior minister.
The whereabouts of a seventh, former trade minister Milas
Mohammed Abdul Kareem, are unknown after authorities
investigating alleged corruption issued an arrest warrant for
him in October. Abdul Kareem has said the allegations were not
based on solid evidence.
The other ministers refused to budge, with the support of
influential political groups who thrive on the patronage system
that allows them to amass wealth and influence.
DEFENCE MINISTER UNDER PRESSURE
Abadi could also suffer a setback should parliament withdraw
confidence from Khaled al-Obeidi, the defence minister he wants
to keep for the sake of maintaining momentum against Islamic
State.
Parliament voted on Monday to reject explanations given by
Obeidi after they grilled him earlier this month on allegations
of corruption involving weapons contracts.
The vote doesn't mean the removal of Obeidi as another vote
will be required in parliament to demand his resignation,
according to Parliament Speaker Salim al-Jabouri.
During his Aug. 1 appearance before parliament, Obeidi
responded by accusing Jabouri and five other MPs of corruption.
An Iraqi court last week cleared Jabouri of those charges,
citing lack of evidence
Thirteen years after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled
Saddam Hussein, Iraq ranks 161st out of 168 nations in
Transparency International's Corruption Index.
It still suffers electricity and water cuts, as well as
shortages of schools and hospitals, while existing facilities
and infrastructure suffer widespread neglect and mismanagement.
Corruption continued to eat away at state resources even
after they sharply declined when oil prices collapsed two years
ago, and despite the rising costs of the war on Islamic State.
Luaibi, the new oil minister, was on a previous list of
ministerial candidates, blocked by parliament in April.
In his first comments after being sworn in, he said a
solution to the Iraqi government's conflict over oil with the
Kurdish self-ruled region was possible.
"There are solutions to the existing problems between the
federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government about
the oil file," he told Baghdad-based Sumaria TV.
The conflict centres on the Kurdish region's crude oil
exports which Baghdad wants to bring under its control.
OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, Iraq
produces about 4.6 million barrels of crude oil per day, most of
it from the southern region overseen by South Oil Company.
About 500,000 barrels per day are exported from the Kurdish
region independently from Baghdad.
A solution will increase the nation's crude exports by
allowing Baghdad to carry some of its oil through a Kurdish
pipeline to a Turkish port on the Mediterranean.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Dominic Evans)