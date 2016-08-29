BAGHDAD Aug 29 Iraq has put out fires at four
oil wells in the oil-producing region of Qayyara which Iraqi
forces recaptured from Islamic State last week, the oil ministry
said on Monday.
"Work is underway to put out flames in the remaining wells
or oil spots that Daesh criminal gangs set ablaze before fleeing
the city," Deputy Oil Minister Fayadh al-Nema said in the
statement. Islamic State is also known as Daesh.
He didn't say how many fires were still ablaze.
The Qayyara region produces heavy sour crude and has a small
refinery to process some of the oil.
(Reporting by Saif Hameed, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing
by Susan Fenton)