WASHINGTON May 26 The Pentagon on Tuesday said it was "unhelpful" for Iraq's Shi'ite militia to have chosen an openly sectarian code name for the operation to retake the city Ramadi and added that, in the U.S. view, the full-on offensive had yet to begin.

Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren also emphasized that problems leading to last week's Iraqi military withdrawal from the city of Ramadi included "both low morale amongst the troops" as well as problems within the Iraqi military command structure.

"There are many factors that caused Iraqi security forces to withdraw from Ramadi," Warren said, noting that Iraqi forces "vastly outnumbered their enemy yet they chose to withdraw." (Reporting by Phillip Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu)