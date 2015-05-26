(Adds comments from Shi'ite militias, Pentagon, U.S. Defense
WASHINGTON May 26 The Pentagon on Tuesday said
it was "unhelpful" for Iraq's Shi'ite militia to have announced
an openly sectarian code name for the operation to retake the
Sunni city of Ramadi and added that, in the U.S. view, the
full-on offensive had yet to begin.
A spokesman for the Shi'ite militias, known as Hashid
Shaabi, said the code name for the new operation would be
"Labaik ya Hussein", a slogan in honour of a grandson of the
Prophet Mohammed killed in the 7th Century battle that led to
the schism between Shi'ite and Sunni Muslims.
The United States has been vocally advocating for Iraq to
tread carefully in employing Shi'ite militias to help Iraqi
forces retake the city, which fell to the Islamic State a week
ago in Baghdad's biggest military setback in nearly a year.
Asked about the openly sectarian codename, Pentagon
spokesman Colonel Steve Warren said: "I think it's unhelpful."
Warren said the key to victory would be a unified Iraq "that
separates itself from sectarian divides, coalesces around this
common threat."
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said over the weekend that
Iraqi forces showed no will to fight against Islamic State
militants during the fall of Ramadi a week ago, remarks that
drew a rebuke from Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi.
Warren elaborated on those remarks on Tuesday, noting that
the Iraqi forces "vastly outnumbered their enemy yet they chose
to withdraw." He cited a host of problems that preceded the
Iraqi pullout from Ramadi.
"Their morale had slipped, their leadership was not up to
par. They believed that they were not receiving the support that
they thought they needed," he said.
The regular Iraqi military's failure to hold Ramadi has
forced the government to send Iran-backed Shi'ite paramilitaries
to help retake the city.
The Shi'ite militiamen, supported by a smaller cadre of
government troops, advanced on Tuesday to within a few
kilometres of a university on Ramadi's southwestern edge.
Warren described these as "shaping operations" ahead of a
proper offensive.
"Shaping operations in this case are operations in order to
secure lines of communication, secure key road junctures and
intersections, secure certain terrain ... prior to a full-on
offensive" Warren said.
