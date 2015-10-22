WASHINGTON Oct 22 The overnight U.S. hostage
rescue operation in northern Iraq was launched "after receiving
information that the hostages faced imminent mass execution" by
Islamic State militants, a Pentagon spokesman said on Thursday.
Five Islamic State members were detained and "a number" were
killed in the operation that freed about 70 hostages, including
more than 20 members of Iraqi security forces, Pentagon
spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement. One U.S. service
member was also killed, the statement said.
