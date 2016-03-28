Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi looks on during a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the end of a meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files

BAGHDAD Iraq's parliament on Monday gave Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi until Thursday to present a new cabinet lineup aimed at fighting graft, state television said.

A flash citing its own correspondent called Thursday the "final deadline" for the prime minister, who said more than six weeks ago he would replace ministers with technocrats unaffiliated with political parties.

Powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stepped up pressure on Abadi on Sunday by launching a personal sit-in inside Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which houses embassies and government offices, after his supporters began a sit-in at the district's gates more than a week ago.

Other politicians have pushed back against Abadi's plan, which would weaken the political patronage networks that sustain their wealth and influence.

