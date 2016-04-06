(Repeats story from Tuesday)
* Allies back Abadi to avoid delaying war against Islamic
State
* Two Shi'ite clerics prodded PM in face of stiff resistance
* Abadi trying to replace political cabinet with technocrats
* Years of corruption have drained wealth from OPEC producer
By Stephen Kalin and Maher Chmaytelli
BAGHDAD, April 5 The United States and Iran have
formed an unlikely tacit alliance behind Iraq's prime minister
as he challenges the ruling elite with plans for a non-political
cabinet to fight corruption undermining the OPEC nation's
economic and political stability.
Local calls for Haider al-Abadi's removal -- including one
by his predecessor as prime minister Nuri al-Maliki -- had been
growing as he pursued a reshuffle aimed at addressing graft,
which became a major issue after oil prices collapsed in 2014
and strained the government's finances as it launched a costly
campaign against Islamic State.
However, the two old adversaries -- Washington and Tehran --
put pressure on their respective allies in Iraq not to unseat
Abadi as he seeks to fill the council of ministers with
technocrats, according to politicians, diplomats and analysts.
Sources familiar with the matter said U.S. and Iranian
efforts helped stave off an attempt last week to unseat Abadi by
Maliki, the head of the Shi'ite Dawa party who controls nearly a
third of the seats in parliament. Maliki denied the attempt.
Abadi presented parliament on Thursday with a list of 14
names, many of them academics, to free the ministries from the
grip of a political class that has used the system of ethnic and
sectarian quotas instituted after the U.S.-led invasion in 2003
to amass wealth and influence through corruption.
The move, which threatens to weaken patronage networks that
sustain the elite's wealth and influence, shocked the political
establishment that has ruled Iraq since the removal of Saddam
Hussein, including Abadi's own Dawa party, the Shi'ite Islamic
Supreme Council of Iraq (ISCI), and the Kurdish alliance. After
voting Abadi into office two years ago, these parties want a say
in how the government is formed.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Iranian Major-General
Qassem Soleimani had already made clear before Abadi's cabinet
announcement that no attempt should be made to unseat him, so as
to keep up momentum in the war on Islamic State, sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
Despite sitting on some of the world's largest oil reserves,
Iraqis face unemployment, power cuts and poor public services,
fuelling resentment against a ruling class accused of
squandering revenues earned over a decade of high oil prices.
The country ranks 161 out of 168 on Transparency International's
Corruption Perceptions Index.
Aside from the United States and Iran, Abadi has also drawn
on powerful sources of domestic support. The nation's top
cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, gave him cover last
summer to make reforms following street protests demanding
better public services. Though frustrated with the premier's
failure to take decisive action, Sistani's backing has not
wavered, according to politicians and analysts.
The Americans, the Iranians and Sistani all had the same
view: "Abadi stays in power and puts new ministers in," said
Sajad Jiyad, an analyst who advises the premier.
IN PUBLIC AND PRIVATE
On Wednesday evening, hours before Abadi announced his
planned cabinet, Maliki signalled that the premier could be
ousted with the consent of other blocs, senior officials said.
He was demanding a complete change of the government
including Abadi, said Hussein al-Shahristani, outgoing minister
of higher education. Mowaffak al-Rubaie, a senior Shi'ite
lawmaker, said Maliki was even willing to accept a replacement
from outside the Dawa party.
A spokesman for Maliki denied he had tried to unseat Abadi
last Wednesday but said the State of Law coalition he leads
would not block other parties from replacing him "as long as the
political process is preserved".
But Abadi stood firm, boosted by a call from Biden on
Wednesday evening whose message Jiyad said was resounding:
"You're our last hope in Iraq."
Asked about the call, a Biden aide declined comment.
"The administration has signalled at all levels that efforts
to replace the prime minister or... other steps that would
paralyse the government would be deeply counterproductive to
Iraq's stability and the joint campaign to defeat" Islamic
State, the aide said in Washington.
U.S. efforts to ensure Abadi didn't fall were "very active"
in the days before Thursday's announcement, a Western diplomat
said. Rubaie said that would need to continue this week to
ensure the Kurds and Sunnis approve the new cabinet.
Brett McGurk, U.S. envoy to the anti-Islamic State
coalition, discussed the political crisis with Kurdish regional
President Massoud Barzani on Sunday before visiting Baghdad for
talks with more officials. A U.S. Congressional delegation to
Iraq also met government and military officials including Abadi.
There was interest in a strong Iraqi government headed by
Abadi that can continue the fight against Islamic State, a
senior U.S. diplomat in Baghdad told Reuters.
Iran has conveyed a similar message to Iraqi politicians.
Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force responsible for
protecting Iran's interests abroad, met representatives of
Maliki and ISCI leader Ammar al-Hakim, said a Shi'ite politician
familiar with the discussions.
"Both the Americans and the Iranians wanted to avoid Abadi
getting unseated," said Jiyad.
SADR'S RISING STAR
Abadi was also emboldened to sack his politically appointed
cabinet by pressure from the followers of another powerful
Shi'ite cleric, Moqtada al-Sadr.
Dismayed with the slow pace of reforms, Sistani had decided
in early February to stop addressing politics in his weekly
sermons as a way to prod Abadi into action.
Sadr, who rose to prominence a decade ago when his followers
fought U.S. troops, quickly filled the silence. He rallied
supporters to sit in at the gates of Baghdad's fortified Green
Zone, which houses embassies, government offices and parliament.
He then launched his own five-day sit-in under a tent inside
the Green Zone to force Abadi to draft a government of
technocrats and warned party leaders they would face street
protests if they obstructed him.
Abadi went to parliament on Thursday with the full cabinet
line-up in one hand and a second partial reshuffle in the other,
two lawmakers said. After a 90-minute meeting with the
parliament speaker, he emerged with the full list and asked
lawmakers to accept, reject or amend it.
As if on cue, Sadr ended the sit-ins with a speech from his
tent, praising the prime minister's move as "courageous".
Parliament has said it will take ten days to review Abadi's
nominations, who are not well-known and were chosen without
consulting the political parties.
On Friday the candidate for oil minister withdrew under
apparent pressure from Kurdish leaders who objected to having no
say in who would represent their community.
Most political groups are not happy with nominees put
forward without consultation, except for the Sadrists, who also
said Abadi's list could be amended so long as new candidates are
not affiliated with political parties.
Lawmakers and analysts expect parliament to reject up to
half the list, but that will not be an issue for Abadi as long
as he eventually gets enough politically independent experts in
place.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington; Editing
by Giles Elgood)