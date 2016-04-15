BAGHDAD, April 15 Iraqi Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi has warned that a political crisis engulfing his
country over anti-graft reforms could hamper the war against
Islamic State militants.
The crisis escalated this week with the cancellation of two
voting sessions in parliament over a planned cabinet reshuffle
sought by Abadi as part of his anti-corruption drive.
Tussles between lawmakers broke out on Wednesday, a day
after the first attempted vote. After a second cancellation of
the vote on Thursday dozens of lawmakers held a mock session
where they removed the speaker.
"The conflict has crippled parliament ... and could obstruct
the work of the government, impacting the heroic operations to
free our cities and villages (from Islamic State)," Abadi said
in a statement issued late on Thursday.
Iraq, a major OPEC exporter which sits on one of the world's
largest oil reserves, ranks 161th out of 168 countries on
Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.
Corruption became a major issue after global oil prices
collapsed two years ago, shrinking the state budget at a time
when it needed additional income to wage war against Islamic
State, the ultra-hardline Sunni group that controls swathes of
northern and western Iraq, including the city of Mosul.
Abadi announced a government overhaul in February under
pressure from the clergy of Iraq's Shi'ite majority.
He initially proposed independent technocrats as candidates
to try to free the ministries from the grip of a political class
that built its wealth and influence on a patronage system put in
place after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Abadi then modified his list to include candidates nominated
by the dominant political groups, prompting protests inside
parliament by lawmakers who say it will again result in
corruption.
