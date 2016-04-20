BAGHDAD, April 20 Iraq's powerful Shi'ite cleric
Moqtada al-Sadr on Wednesday called for renewed protests after
the nation's politicians missed a deadline he gave to vote on a
cabinet of technocrats proposed by Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi to tackle corruption.
In a statement received by email, Sadr called for
"continuing peaceful protests under the same intensity and even
more in order to pressure the politicians and the lovers of
corruption."
"Nobody has the right to stop it otherwise the revolution
will take another turn," he said in the statement.
Sadr renewed his call for the parliament to vote on the
cabinet overhaul and asked MPs that represent him not to take
part in any session other than the one to be convened for that
purpose.
