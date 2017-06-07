By Alkis Konstantinidis
| MOSUL, Iraq, June 7
MOSUL, Iraq, June 7 Islamic State built prison
cells inside an ordinary villa in Mosul as part of the group's
tactic of boosting the safety of its jails and security centres
by concealing them among regular houses.
Despite their outward appearance, the jails had the regular
attributes of state-run detention centres where inmates have
their documents and belongings taken away when they arrive, to
be given back to them if and when they are released.
A camera hanging in one cell where men were kept was linked
to the guards' office. "This is to keep the prisoners subdued,"
said the Iraqi military intelligence officer showing the villa
to journalists.
He said former members of the Iraqi armed forces were kept
in this cell, along with Yazidis, the religious community who
suffered the most under Islamic State because the hardline group
considered them devil worshippers.
"Here they kept 'violators'" of their laws, he said. "But
they are the real violators" in the eyes of Iraqi law, he added.
