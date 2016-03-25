By Saif Hameed
| BAGHDAD, March 25
BAGHDAD, March 25 Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim
leader Moqtada al-Sadr warned political party leaders on Friday
they would face street protests if they obstruct a government
overhaul planned by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to fight
corruption.
Sadr also called on Abadi to announce a new cabinet lineup
by Saturday that would see current ministers replaced by
technocrats with no party affiliation to tackle systemic
political patronage that has abetted bribery and embezzlement.
The influential cleric spoke in a Friday sermon delivered by
a representative to tens of thousands of faithful outside the
gates of Baghdad's fortified Green Zone that houses government
offices, parliament and embassies.
Sadr's followers began a sit-in a week ago outside the Green
Zone to pressure the government to see through anti-corruption
pledges. Abadi has shown a willingness to act but has been slow
to deliver on a reshuffle announced in February.
Corruption is depleting the central government's financial
resources at a time when revenues are declining due to lower oil
prices and Abadi needs to ramp up funding for the U.S.-backed
war against Islamic State militants.
"If he brings a logical reform package to parliament and
does not get enough votes, there will be a call to escalate
protests against those who did not vote" for the proposed
cabinet, said Sadr's envoy, Sheikh Asaad al-Nasiri.
"If (Abadi) does not announce a package that appeases the
people, then we will have another stance we will announce
tomorrow. We will not be content with a sit-in at the Green
Zone," Nasiri added amid crowd chants of, "Yes, yes to Moqtada
our leader!"
He did not mention a deadline which Sadr gave Abadi last
month to implement reforms. The deadline expires next week.
Abadi has voiced concern that the Shi'ite street protests
could spin out of control and put Iraq's security in danger when
it needs to keep its focus on fighting Islamic State.
Iraq, a major OPEC producer that relies on oil exports for
most of its revenue, ranked 161 out of 168 on Transparency
International's Corruption Perceptions Index in 2015.
(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)