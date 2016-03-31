BAGHDAD, March 31 Iraq's powerful Shi'ite Muslim
cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Thursday told supporters to end a
sit-in at the gates of Baghdad's fortified Green Zone after
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi presented a new cabinet lineup
aimed at fighting corruption.
In a televised speech, Sadr described Abadi's proposed
cabinet lineup as "courageous" and called on his supporters to
withdraw from around the district that houses government offices
and the parliament where they have been camping out for about
two weeks.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Stephen Kalin; Editing by
Angus MacSwan)