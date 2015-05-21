MOSCOW May 21 Moscow and Baghdad are expanding military cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in the Kremlin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said before the talks began that Russia was ready to supply weapons to Iraq to help it combat Islamic State militants, who have made further sweeping gains in Iraq and Syria over the past week.

