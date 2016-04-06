(Updates with royal freed, background, changes dateline)
DOHA, April 6 A member of Qatar's ruling family
kidnapped in Iraq last year with 26 other Qataris has been
freed, along with a Pakistani man who was travelling with them,
Qatar's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
About 100 unidentified armed men seized the group of Qatari
hunters from a desert camp in southern Iraq near the Saudi
border in December. At least nine members of the group managed
to escape and crossed into Kuwait.
"One man is Pakistani, the second is an al-Thani from the
royal family," a foreign ministry official told Reuters.
"Negotiations are continuing for the release of the others."
The official gave no details of who had captured them or how
the release had been secured.
No one has claimed responsibility for the abduction of the
hunters, who were seized in a largely desolate expanse of
territory dominated by militias who have accused Doha of
meddling in Iraq's affairs.
There is hostility in Iraq, especially in the
Shi'ite-majority south, towards Qatar's stance on the Syrian
civil war and perceptions that it is complicit in the rise of
Islamist militants.
Qatar, which is a member of the U.S.-led coalition fighting
militants in Iraq and Syria, denies supporting extremist groups.
The Gulf Arab state has said Iraq should take the lead in
freeing the men - who officials say include more than one member
of the ruling family - since Baghdad had granted them permits to
hunt there.
Iraq's Interior Ministry said the hunters had failed to heed
government instructions to stay within secured areas of the
desert.
Hunters from rich Gulf states often make trips to Iraq's
desert in the winter months to buy falcons and hunt the Houbara
bustard, a rare bird whose meat is prized by Arab sheikhs.
