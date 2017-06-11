BAGHDAD, June 11 Iraq still has hundreds of
millions of dollars sent by Qatar to secure the release in April
of members of the Qatari ruling family abducted in 2015, Iraq's
prime minister said on Sunday.
Press reports had suggested some of the money had ended up
in Iran, angering Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf Arab
neighbours of Qatar and contributing to their decision to severe
ties with Doha.
However, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said in
comments broadcast on state TV on Sunday that the money was in
the central bank in Baghdad, pending a decision on what to do
with it.
"Not one dollar, or euro (...) was spent; they are still in
their crates, supervised by a committee, and two representatives
of the Qatari government came to check when they were deposited
under the trusteeship of the central bank," he said.
The decision on how to dispose of the money "has a political
aspect and has a legal aspect, it will be taken in conformity
with Iraqi law," he said, without elaborating.
The prime minister said in April authorities had seized
suitcases containing hundreds of millions of dollars on a
private Qatari jet that landed in Baghdad. He suggested the
funds were part of a deal to free the Qatari hostages without
Baghdad's approval.
The 26 hostages, including members of Qatar's ruling royal
family, were abducted during a hunting trip in southern Iraq in
2015. It is unclear how their release was negotiated.
No one claimed responsibility for the abductions, which took
place near a Saudi border area dominated by Shi'ite militias
close to Iran.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Mark Potter)