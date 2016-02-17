* Officials say Turkish firm's device taken from U.S.
company's facility
* Exposure to iridium isotope for hours or days could be
fatal
* Identity of thieves is unknown, officials say
* Officials fear Islamic State could use material in dirty
bomb
* Security forces searching for device since November
(Adds comments from Weatherford, State Dept)
By Ahmed Rasheed, Aref Mohammed and Stephen Kalin
BAGHDAD, Feb 17 Iraq is searching for "highly
dangerous" radioactive material stolen last year, according to
an environment ministry document and seven security,
environmental and provincial officials who fear it could be used
as a weapon if acquired by Islamic State.
The material, stored in a protective case the size of a
laptop computer, went missing in November from a storage
facility near the southern city of Basra belonging to U.S.
oilfield services company Weatherford, the document seen
by Reuters showed and officials confirmed.
A spokesman for Iraq's environment ministry said he could
not discuss the issue, citing national security concerns.
Weatherford said in a statement that it was not responsible
or liable for the theft. "We do not own, operate or control
sources or the bunker where the sources are stored," it said.
The material, which uses gamma rays to test flaws in
materials used for oil and gas pipelines in a process called
industrial gamma radiography, is owned by Istanbul-based SGS
Turkey, according to the document and officials.
An SGS official in Iraq declined to comment and referred
Reuters to its Turkish headquarters, which did not respond to
phone calls and emails.
The U.S. State Department said it was aware of the reports
but has seen no sign that Islamic State or other militant groups
have acquired it.
A U.S. official said separately that Iraq had reported a
missing specialized camera containing highly radioactive
Iridium-192 to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),
the Vienna-based U.N. nuclear watchdog, in November.
"They've been looking for it ever since. Whether it was just
misplaced, or actually stolen, isn't clear," said the official,
who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the
matter.
The environment ministry document, dated Nov. 30 and
addressed to the ministry's Centre for Prevention of Radiation,
describes "the theft of a highly dangerous radioactive source of
Ir-192 with highly radioactive activity belonging to SGS from a
depot belonging to Weatherford in the Rafidhia area of Basra
province".
A senior environment ministry official based in Basra, who
declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak publicly,
told Reuters the device contained up to 10 grams (0.35 ounces)
of Ir-192 "capsules", a radioactive isotope of iridium also used
to treat cancer.
The material is classed as a Category 2 radioactive source
by the IAEA, meaning that if not managed properly it could cause
permanent injury to a person in close proximity to it for
minutes or hours, and could be fatal to someone exposed for a
period of hours to days.
How harmful exposure can be is determined by a number of
factors such as the material's strength and age, which Reuters
could not immediately determine. The ministry document said the
material posed a risk of bodily and environmental harm as well
as a national security threat.
DIRTY BOMB FEAR
Large quantities of Ir-192 have gone missing before in the
United States, Britain and other countries, stoking fears among
security officials that it could be used to make a dirty bomb.
A dirty bomb combines nuclear material with conventional
explosives to contaminate an area with radiation, in contrast to
a nuclear weapon, which uses nuclear fission to trigger a vastly
more powerful blast.
"We are afraid the radioactive element will fall into the
hands of Daesh," said a senior security official with knowledge
of the theft, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
"They could simply attach it to explosives to make a dirty
bomb," said the official, who works at the interior ministry and
spoke on condition of anonymity as he is also not authorised to
speak publicly.
There was no indication the material had come into the
possession of Islamic State, which seized territory in Iraq and
Syria in 2014 but does not control areas near Basra.
A State Department spokesman declined to comment on whether
the missing material might be suitable for use in a dirty bomb.
The security official, based in Baghdad, told Reuters there
were no immediate suspects for the theft. But the official said
the initial inquiry suggested the perpetrators had specific
knowledge of the material and the facility. "No broken locks, no
smashed doors and no evidence of forced entry," he said.
An operations manager for Iraqi security firm Taiz, which
was contracted to protect the facility, declined to comment,
citing instructions from Iraqi security authorities.
A spokesman for Basra operations command, responsible for
security in Basra province, said army, police and intelligence
forces were working "day and night" to locate the material.
The army and police have responsibility for security in the
country's south, where Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militias
and criminal gangs also operate.
POLLUTION RISK
Iraqi forces are battling Islamic State in the country's
north and west, backed by a U.S.-led coalition. The Sunni Muslim
militant group has been accused of using chemical weapons on
more than one occasion over the past few years.
The closest area fully controlled by Islamic State is more
than 500 km (300 miles) north of Basra in the western province
of Anbar. Islamic State controls no territory in the
predominantly Shi'ite southern provinces but has claimed bomb
attacks there, including one that killed 10 people in October in
the district where the Weatherford facility is located.
Besides the risk of a dirty bomb, the radioactive material
could cause harm simply by being left exposed in a public place
for several days, said David Albright, a physicist and president
of the Washington-based Institute for Science and International
Security.
"If they left it in some crowded place, that would be more
of the risk, if they kept it together but without shielding," he
said. "Certainly it's not insignificant. You could cause some
panic with this. They would want to get this back."
The senior environmental official said authorities were
worried that whoever stole the material would mishandle it,
leading to radioactive pollution of "catastrophic proportions".
A second senior environment ministry official, also based in
Basra, said counter-radiation teams had begun inspecting oil
sites, scrapyards and border crossings to locate the device
after an emergency task force raised the alarm on Nov. 13.
Two Basra provincial government officials said they were
directed on Nov. 25 to coordinate with local hospitals. "We
instructed hospitals in Basra to be alert to any burn cases
caused by radioactivity and inform security forces immediately,"
said one.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul, Jonathan S.
Landay and Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Writing by Stephen
Kalin; Editing by Pravin Char/Mark Heinrich)