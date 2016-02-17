BAGHDAD U.S. oilfield services company Weatherford said on Wednesday it was not responsible or liable for "highly dangerous" radioactive material stolen last year from a storage facility in southern Iraq.

"Weatherford has no responsibility or liability in relation to this matter because we do not own, operate or control sources or the bunker where the sources are stored," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

"SGS is the owner and operator of the bunker and sources and solely responsible for addressing this matter," it added, referring to SGS Turkey, an Istanbul-based inspection and verification company which Iraqi officials have said owns the material.

(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; editing by John Stonestreet)