* None of 69 rescued hostages were Kurds
* Rescue mission requested by Kurdish government
* Baghdad not informed about the raid
By Isabel Coles and Stephen Kalin
ERBIL/BAGHDAD, Oct 23 U.S. and Kurdish special
forces who raided a compound in northern Iraq were acting on
intelligence that Kurdish fighters were being imprisoned there
by Islamic State, a source in the Kurdistan Region Security
Council said on Friday.
Kurdish counter-terrorism forces planned and led the raid
which rescued 69 people early on Thursday, supported by U.S.
forces, Iraqi Kurdistan's U.S. representative said. One U.S.
commando was killed, the first American to die in ground combat
with Islamic State militants. Four Kurds were wounded.
Such rescue attempts are rare. The joint operation
highlighted the status of Kurdish peshmerga fighters as key
allies of the U.S.-led coalition against the militants, also
known as ISIL, who control large swathes of Iraq and
neighbouring Syria.
"The intention was to rescue peshmerga taken hostage by
ISIL," said the source in the Security Council of Kurdistan, a
semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq.
"We had solid intelligence that peshmerga were being held in
that compound," the source told Reuters.
The raid was led by forces from the Directorate-General for
Counterterrorism of the Kurdistan Region Security Council, said
Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, Kurdistan's diplomatic representative
in Washington D.C.
U.S. Special Forces commandos participated in the raid,
Rahman said, and U.S. airstrikes and helicopter operations were
launched as part of the operation.
"We share in American's grief for its fallen soldier, Master
Sergeant Joshua Wheeler," Rahman said.
According to Kurdish media, the raided facility was an
estate or compound formerly owned by an Iraqi government judge.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in a news briefing on
Friday that U.S. troops had not planned to enter the compound,
and were there only to advise and assist the Kurdish fighters.
None of the captives freed by the raiders were peshmerga,
suggesting that Kurdish prisoners may have been moved by
militants to another location, a Kurdish source added.
The freed detainees were Arabs and included around 20
members of the Iraqi security forces. The others were local
residents and Islamic State fighters that the group had accused
of spying or treason, said U.S. and Kurdish officials.
The prisoners were about to be executed and dumped in four
mass graves, the official said.
Islamic State militants attacked Kurdish positions on the
frontline in Gwer, south of the region's capital, overnight on
Friday, after the raid.
An Islamic State statement circulated online by the group's
supporters said "dozens" of peshmerga had been killed in the
attack carried out by a suicide bomber. But Qader Hassan, a
peshmerga on the frontline, said only two people had been
killed, and they belonged to an Iraqi army unit based there.
MISSING FIGHTERS
U.S. forces accompanied the peshmerga as advisers in the
Thursday's mission but were drawn in to fighting as the Kurds
began to incur casualties, said Colonel Steve Warren, spokesman
for the U.S.-led coalition, which has been bombing Islamic State
militants for more than a year.
Some 62 peshmerga have gone missing in battle with the
militants and several have been beheaded in Islamic State
propaganda videos.
Islamic State holds hostages in detention centres across the
sprawling lands it controls. It also regularly executes people
it accuses of spying for the Iraqi state or foreign powers.
Iraqi government forces, Shi'ite militias and the Kurds are
all fighting Islamic State but coordination can be difficult in
a country deeply divided along sectarian and ethnic lines.
Iraq's Defence Ministry said earlier on Friday it was not
informed about the raid, which took place just north of the
Islamic State-controlled town of Hawija.
"We just heard this from the media, we didn't know about
it," ministry spokesman General Tahsin Ibrahim Sadiq told
Reuters. "It was just the peshmerga and the Americans, and the
Ministry of Defence didn't have any idea about that."
The mission was the most significant raid against Islamic
State in months, and Warren said it had been requested by the
Kurdistan Regional Government.
The Pentagon said it did not mark a change in U.S. tactics,
and a CIA spokesman declined to comment on the suggestion that
the rescued hostages had connections to the U.S. government.
U.S. officials denied the rescued hostages had any
connection to the United States.
But senior Iraqi Shi'ite politician Ayad Allawi said he
suspected there must have been significant figures among the
hostages to warrant a risky intervention by U.S. special forces.
"I think this would have happened only if there were some
useful assets," he said.
