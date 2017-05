Displaced Sunni people fleeing the violence in the city of Ramadi arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

BAGHDAD An estimated 500 people have been killed in the fighting for Iraq's western city of Ramadi in recent days, a spokesman for governor of Anbar province told Reuters on Monday.

"Until this moment we don't have an accurate figure for the casualties in Ramadi, but our initial estimates show that around 500 people were killed, including civilians and security forces members," Muhanad Haimour said. "Also between 6,000 and 8,000 people were displaced".

(Reporting by Baghdad Bureau)