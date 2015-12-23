(Add no advance made on Wednesday)
By Maher Chmaytelli
BAGHDAD Dec 23 Iraq's army chief was quoted on
Wednesday as saying he needed only days to drive Islamic State
from Ramadi, the city whose fall in May exposed the weakness of
the Baghdad government and dampened hopes of restoring control
in the north and west.
Iraqi troops began advancing on Tuesday in an offensive
complicated by rivalries and suspicions harboured by local Sunni
tribes and by Shi'ite militia backed by Iran. U.S. officials,
concerned also by militant operations over the border in Syria,
have expressed frustration at delays in seizing back the city.
"In the coming days will be announced the good news of the
complete liberation of Ramadi," Iraqia TV cited army chief of
staff Lt. General Othman al-Ghanemi as saying.
Government troops are now concentrating on the last district
held by the militants in the centre of Ramadi, a Sunni Muslim
city on the river Euphrates some 100 km (60 miles) west of
Baghdad and capital of Anbar province.
If captured, it will be the second major city after Tikrit
to be retaken from Islamic State in Iraq. It would provide a
major psychological boost to Iraqi security forces after the
militant group seized a third of Iraq, a major OPEC oil producer
and U.S ally, in a sweeping advance last year.
Progress has been slow because the government wants to rely
entirely on its own troops and not use Shi'ite militias in order
to avoid rights abuses such as occurred after the recapture of
Tikrit from the militants in April.
Iraqi officials say Shi'ite militias are reluctant to yield
power amassed with Iranian backing, making it hard to forge a
unified strategy. Operations are also complicated by competition
for influence in Baghdad between Washington and Tehran.
Local Sunni tribes have not been involved directly in the
assault, but have been active in support activities across the
province - a contrast to the U.S.-backed Tribal Awakening
campaign 10 years ago when they united to drive al Qaeda
elements from Anbar.
Joint operations command spokesman Yahia Rasool told Reuters
the city would be handed over to Anbar police and local tribes
after it was fully cleared and secured.
By contrast to 2005, the Sunni tribes are now dealing with a
government less given to sectarian Shi'ite loyalties.
AIMING FOR MOSUL
The ultimate aim is to clear Islamic State from Mosul,
Iraq's largest northern city, and Falluja, which lies between
Ramadi and Baghdad, as well as large areas of Syria - the core
of what it has declared to be a caliphate.
The control of major population centres in Iraq and Syria
allows it to maintain a revenue base, controlling oil resources
and large, fertile agricultural areas, and possibly plan attacks
outside its core territory.
Citing military statements, Iraqi state TV said government
forces had killed hundreds of militants since Tuesday. It gave
no casualty toll for government forces.
The offensive started on Tuesday at dawn, when units crossed
the Euphrates river into central districts using two bridges -
one rebuilt by army engineers, and a second floating structure,
an army spokesman said, describing fighting then as "ferocious".
The troops did not make progress on Wednesday as they were
busy consolidating their positions and dismantling improvised
explosive devices left by the militants, said Col. Mohammed
Ibrahim, a spokesman for the War Media Cell on Whatsapp.
The distance to the Ramadi government complex, the target
building of the troops in the city centre, is 1,700 meters (just
over one mile), and the presence of civilians is slowing their
progress, he said.
