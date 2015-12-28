UPDATE 1-Norway's wealth fund to focus on corruption risk at four firms
* Fund to engage Eni, Saipem in "active ownership" (Adds details from statement)
BAGHDAD Dec 28 Iraq's counter-terrorism forces have raised the Iraqi flag above the central government complex in the western city of Ramadi, a military spokesman said on Monday, a day after the army declared victory over Islamic State fighters there.
"Yes, the city of Ramadi has been liberated. The Iraqi counter terrorism forces have raised the Iraqi flag over the government complex in Anbar", joint operations spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said in a statement broadcast on state television.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Fund to engage Eni, Saipem in "active ownership" (Adds details from statement)
PARIS, May 5 French oil and gas company Total said on Friday it was gradually shutting down production at its 117,000 barrels-per-day Feyzin refinery and petrochemical platform near Lyon in the east of France due to a strike.