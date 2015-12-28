* PM says 2016 will witness end of Islamic State
* First major victory for Iraqi army since June 2014
* Explosives, Islamic State fighters remain in the city
(Recasts with Abadi's comments)
By Stephen Kalin and Maher Chmaytelli
BAGHDAD, Dec 28 A triumphant Iraqi Prime
Minister Haider al-Abadi declared on Monday that the coming year
will see his forces defeat Islamic State, after his military
achieved its first major victory since collapsing in the face of
the fighters 18 months ago.
Iraqi forces flew the national flag above the main
government complex in Ramadi earlier in the day, declaring they
had recaptured the city, a provincial capital west of Baghdad
which fell to Islamic State fighters in May.
"2016 will be the year of the big and final victory, when
Daesh's presence in Iraq will be terminated," Abadi said in a
speech broadcast on state television, using an Arabic acronym
for Islamic State that the hardline group rejects.
"We are coming to liberate Mosul and it will be the fatal
and final blow to Daesh," he added. Mosul, northern Iraq's main
city, is by far the largest population centre in the
self-proclaimed caliphate Islamic State rules in Iraq and Syria.
The army's apparent capture of Ramadi, capital of Anbar
province in the Euphrates River valley west of Baghdad, marks a
major milestone for U.S.-trained force that crumbled when
Islamic State fighters charged into Iraq in June 2014. In
previous battles since then, Iraq's armed forces operated mainly
in a supporting role beside Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias.
Soldiers were shown on state television on Monday publicly
slaughtering a sheep in an act of celebration.
Gunshots and an explosion could be heard as a state TV
reporter interviewed other soldiers celebrating the victory with
their automatic weapons held in the air. A separate plume of
smoke could be seen nearby.
U.S. Army Colonel Steve Warren, a spokesman for a U.S.-led
coalition backing Iraqi forces, said in a statement: "The
clearance of the government centre is a significant
accomplishment and is the result of many months of hard work."
He said the coalition had provided more than 630 airstrikes
in the area over the past six months as well as training, advice
and equipment to the army, counter-terrorism forces and police.
The U.S.-led coalition, which includes major European and
Arab powers, has been waging an air campaign against Islamic
State positions in both Iraq and Syria since a third of Iraqi
territory fell to the fighters in mid-2014.
The Iraqi army was humiliated in that advance, abandoning
city after city and leaving fleets of American armoured vehicles
and other weapons in the militants' hands. One of the main
challenges of the conflict since then has been rebuilding Iraq's
army into a force capable of capturing and holding territory.
Baghdad has said for months that it would prove its forces'
rebuilt capability by rolling back militant advances in Anbar, a
mainly Sunni province encompassing the fertile Euphrates River
valley from Baghdad's outskirts to the Syrian border.
After encircling the provincial capital for weeks, Iraqi
forces launched an assault to retake it last week and made a
final push to seize the central administration complex on
Sunday. Their progress had been slowed by explosives planted in
streets and booby-trapped buildings.
Security officials said the forces still need to clear some
pockets of insurgents in the city and its outskirts.
KEEPING CONTROL
Authorities gave no immediate death toll from the battle for
the city. They have said most residents were evacuated before
the assault.
Finance Minister Hoshiyar Zebari told Reuters the capture of
Ramadi was "a done deal" but said the government had to do more
to rebuild the city and encourage displaced people to return.
"The most important thing is to secure it (Ramadi) because
Daesh can bounce back," he said in an interview in Baghdad.
Iraq's army took the lead in the battle for Ramadi, with the
Shi'ite militias prominent in other campaigns held back from the
battlefield to avoid antagonising the mainly Sunni population.
Washington had also expressed reluctance about being seen as
fighting alongside the Iranian-backed groups.
Abadi took office in September 2014 after the Islamic State
advance, pledging to reconcile Iraq's warring sectarian
communities. While he initially swung behind Shi'ite militias to
help halt Islamic State's onslaught, he has since tried to
implement reforms to reduce the power of sectarian parties,
angering many political leaders.
Islamic State, also known by the acronyms ISIS or ISIL, are
ultra-hardline Sunnis who consider all Shi'ite Muslims to be
apostates. They swept through northern and western Iraq in June
2014 and declared a "caliphate" to rule over all Muslims from
territory in both Iraq and Syria, carrying out mass killings and
imposing a draconian form of Sunni Islam.
Since then, the battle against the group in both Syria and
Iraq has drawn in most global and regional powers, often with
competing allies on the ground in complex multi-sided civil
wars.
The Baghdad government says the next target after Ramadi is
Mosul. Washington had hoped that a potentially decisive battle
for that city would take place in 2015 but it was pushed back
after the fighters seized Ramadi in May.
Abadi's government plans to hand over Ramadi to local police
and a Sunni tribal force once it is secured, to encourage Sunnis
to resist Islamic State.
Such a strategy would echo the U.S. military's "surge"
campaign of 2006-2007, which relied on recruiting and arming
Sunni tribal fighters against a precursor of Islamic State.
Anbar, including Ramadi, was a major focus of that campaign at
the height of the 2003-2011 U.S. war in Iraq.
(Additional reporting by Saif Hameed and Ahmed Rasheed; Editing
by Peter Graff)